Nepal President discharged from hospital after 11 days

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 28 : Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel who was admitted to the Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Center got discharged on Wednesday, the office of the President said.

Announcing the discharge of the President, the office also informed that the ailing head of state's health condition is 'normal'.

The 78-year-old President of Nepal underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker in his chest on June 20, three days after being rushed to the hospital following a slowdown in his heartbeat.

After staying at the government hospital for 11 days, the President returned to the Sheetal Niwas following his treatment, the office of the President announced.

Earlier on June 13, the septuagenarian President was admitted at the Shahid Gangalal National Heart Center inside Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) after suffering from a 'heart attack'.

Upon admission, he underwent angioplasty. After the examination, the doctors concluded the President of having 'myocardial infarction' colloquially known as a 'heart attack'

Four days after returning from hospital, the President on June 17, was again taken to TUTH, which is less than one kilometre from the President's official residence, the 'Sheetal Niwas'.

The ailing president was previously taken to New Delhi on a Shree Airlines flight on April 19 for treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He returned back on April 30.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor