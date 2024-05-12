Nepal's Kami Rita Sherpa scales Mt. Everest for record 29th time

Kathmandu, May 12 Veteran Nepali climbing guide Kami Rita Sherpa set a new world record on Sunday by ascending the world's highest Mount Everest (Tibetan name- Mount Qomolangma) for the 29th time.

The 54-year-old Sherpa, who was guiding foreign climbers, reached the 8,848-meter-high peak at 7:25 a.m. local time, said Khim Lal Gautam, field office chief of Nepal's Department of Tourism.

"Kami Rita Sherpa made history on Sunday morning by climbing the peak 29 times," Gautam told Xinhua from the base camp.

Kami first conquered Mount Everest, situated on the border of Nepal and China, in May 1994 and scaled it for the 27th and 28th time within one week in May 2023.

Pasang Dawa Sherpa, another Nepali climbing guide, had achieved the feat for the 27th time.

Ukrainian climber Valentyn Sypavin, on Saturday morning, became the first foreign national to scale Mount Everest this spring season from the Nepali side.

