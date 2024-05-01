Nepal's mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa to ascend Everest for 29th time

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 1 : Nepal's record-holding climber Kami Rita Sherpa aka the Everest Man is eyeing on 29th summit of the tallest peak in the world this season.

The 54-year-old Sherpa climber and Sherpa guide already hold a record of 28 ascends of 8848.86 meters tall Mount Everest. This season he aims to break his record with 29th ascend which could be followed by another record summit.

"This year, I have set out to climb Sagarmatha for the 29th time. I have no plan of climbing Sagarmatha for any specified number of times. Let me ascend the summit," the record-holding climber told state news agency Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) who has reached the Everest Base Camp via Lukla and Namche.

Sherpa had set out for the expedition from Kathmandu a week back as part of the Spring Season Everest expedition. He is accompanying a mountaineering expedition team comprising about 28 climbers. The expedition is managed by Seven Summit Treks Pvt Ltd.

Mingma Sherpa, a chairperson of Seven Summit Treks, said that Kami Rita has reached Everest Base Camp for his 29th ascent on Sagarmatha through his company. According to Mingma, most of the climbers have reached the base camp and are waiting for an appropriate time to climb Sagarmatha.

Kami Rita has been climbing Sagarmatha as a guide for the climbers. He will set a new record by breaking his previous record if he succeeds in climbing Sagarmatha this time.

Kami Rita is a record-setter climber for the highest number of ascents on the world's tallest peak in the 71-year-long history of Sagarmatha climbing.

Pasang Dawa Sherpa, also from Solukhumbu, climbed Sagarmatha for the 27th time last year. But, it is not confirmed whether he will be climbing Sagarmatha this time.

"I am going to climb Sagarmatha, I have no other purpose," Kami Rita said, "I have only continued the profession of mountain climbing, I have not climbed for a record."

