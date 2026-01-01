Netherlands: Huge Fire Breaks Out at 150-Year-Old Vondelkerk Church in Amsterdam (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out at a church in Netherlands, Amsterdam on the New Year celebrations. The church is reported to be a 150-year-old church located in Vondelkerk engulfed in a blaze.

The fire was reported in the early hours of Thursday, January 1, 2026, at around 2.30 am in a century-old church located at Vondelstraat in the Dutch capital. After receiving the information, emergency teams responded to the location.

The fire initially started on the top of the church and quickly engulfed the whole structure in no time. A video shared on social media sites shows a structure that is fully destroyed in a blaze.

Visuals From Spot

BREAKING: Fire engulfs the top of Vondel Church in Central Amsterdam, The Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/1Fuxx1QcAX — World Source News (@Worldsource24) January 1, 2026

A fire department spokesperson said around 2:45 a.m. that every effort was being made to "save what's still standing." "But yes, you can still see the wind, the flames, the sparks coming off. Right now, we're really focusing on saving what's still standing. But it's happening very quickly."

Het is nog onduidelijk wanneer de brand in de Vondelkerk geblust is: "Het is een oud pand. Uit 1884 komt het. Het is hout. Monumentaal. Origineel. Heel makkelijk mee te branden"https://t.co/FzRCjz7tQPpic.twitter.com/hK4tBYNM6P — AT5 (@AT5) January 1, 2026

"The tower collapsed and landed in the middle of the church, causing even more parts of the church to catch fire. It's an old building. It dates from 1884. It's made of wood. Historic. Original. Very easy to burn," he added.