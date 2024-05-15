New Chinese envoy to India hands over letter of credence to MEA official

New Delhi [India], May 15 : Newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, handed over the working copy of the Letter of Credence to Rohit Rathish, the acting Chief of Protocol, Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday.

"Glad to hand over the working copy of Letter of Credence to Mr. Rohit Rathish, acting Chief of Protocol of the Ministry of External Affairs at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan," the Chinese envoy posted on X.

Glad to hand over the working copy of Letter of Credence to Mr. Rohit Rathish, acting Chief of Protocol of the Ministry of External Affairs at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/G49VSR7KsB— Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) May 14, 2024

Xu arrived in New Delhi on May 10 and assumed charge as the Chinese Ambassador to India.

Xu Feihong is the 17th Chinese Ambassador to India. Notably, he became the first Chinese envoy to India in over 18 months.

The last Chinese Ambassador to India was Sun Weidong, who left in October 2022, at a time when India and China were trying to manage ties via multiple channels, following the Ladakh border standoff in 2020

After assuming the charge, Xu said that India and China boast of being time-honoured civilizations and are each other's, important neighbors.

In an interview with China Global Television Network, Xu Feihong shared his first reaction to being appointed as the Indian ambassador after a considerable hiatus and said that it is an honorable mission and a sacred duty.

"I will do my best to deepen understanding and friendship between the two peoples, expand exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and improve and advance the bilateral relationship," he said.

He further stressed that India and China are the biggest emerging markets and developing countries of the world.

"As President Xi Jinping said If China and India speak with one voice, the whole world will listen; if the two countries join hands, the whole world will pay attention," he noted.

"I will follow the important consensus between our leaders, reach out to friends from all sectors of India, earnestly enhance the understanding and trust between the two sides, work to restore exchanges and cooperation in various fields and create favourable conditions for a sound and steady China-India relationship," he added.

He further assured that this is in the interest of both countries, the region and the world, and is also what the people and the international community hope to see.

