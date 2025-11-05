"New York built, powered, and now led by an immigrant": Zohran Mamdani after winning NYC mayoral poll

New York [US], November 5 : New York City's newly elected mayor, Zohran Mamdani, celebrated his historic win by emphasising the city's diverse roots, underscoring his pride in being an immigrant himself, having moved to New York City from Uganda with his family at the age of seven.

In a powerful 30-minute victory speech, newly elected Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani celebrated a historic political moment following his 2025 New York City mayoral win. He described the city as one "built by immigrants, powered by immigrants, and now led by an immigrant," signalling a new era under his leadership.

Mamdani's victory marks a significant milestone in American politics, as he becomes the first Muslim, South Asian, and naturalised immigrant to hold the office of New York City mayor. His win is seen as a testament to the city's diverse population and a reflection of the changing political landscape.

Mamdani directly addressed US President Donald Trump, reminding him that the city that "gave rise to him" also holds the power to challenge him. Speaking to Trump, he said, "Donald Trump, since I know you are watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up."

He added, "Anyone can show a nation betrayed by him. It is the city that gave rise to him. If there is any way to rectify the divide, it is by dismantling the conditions that allowed him to accumulate power."

Mamdani also promised to tackle systemic corruption, stating, "We will put an end to the culture of corruption that has allowed billionaires like Trump to exploit tax breaks. We will expand labour protections, just as Donald Trump does for himself. New York will remain a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants, and as of tonight, led by an immigrant. Hear me, President Trump: to get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us."

Reflecting on the historic significance of his win, Mamdani quoted former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru: "'A moment comes, rarely in history, when we step out from the old into the new, when an age ends, and the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance.'" He added, "Tonight, we have stepped from the old into the new."

Highlighting his vision for New York, Mamdani urged residents to embrace the moment, saying, "I have asked much from you over this past year, one final request: breathe this moment. We've held our breath for too long. Today, New York is reborn, a city where working people can love and live again, pledging to make the city affordable for all."

Turning to the political landscape he has reshaped, Mamdani declared, "Toppled a political dynasty. The future is in our hands. As for Andrew Cuomo, I wish him only the best in private life. Today is the final time I utter his name."

Reaffirming his identity and principles, Mamdani said, "I am young and I am a Muslim. I refuse to apologise for being a Muslim," while pledging that New York will continue to shine as a beacon of safety, justice, and opportunity in this new era.

Mamdani's campaign focused on progressive policies, including affordable housing, expanded childcare, and a new Department of Community Safety.

