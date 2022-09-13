New Zealand food prices highest in 13 years

Wellington, Sep 13 Food prices in New Zealand were 8.3 per cent higher in August year on year, the largest growth in 13 years, the country's statistics department Stats NZ said on Tuesday.

This is the largest annual increase since July 2009, when annual food prices increased 8.4 per cent, Stats NZ said.

The increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories measured, led by fruit and vegetable, grocery food, restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food, as well as meat, poultry, and fish prices, Xinhua news agency quoted the department as saying.

"Increasing prices for eggs, yogurt, and cheddar cheese were the largest drivers within grocery food," consumer prices manager Katrina Dewbery said in a statement.

Monthly food prices were 1.1 per cent higher in August compared with July, Dewbery said, adding a 4.1-per cent rise in fruit and vegetable prices was the largest contributor.

