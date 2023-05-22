New Zealand provides Covid recovery support for Cook Islands

Wellington, May 22 New Zealand will provide NZ$15 million ($9 million) in emergency budget support for the Cook Islands in its ongoing recovery from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

New Zealand's support was confirmed during a meeting between Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and his Cook Islands counterpart Mark Brown in Papua New Guinea, reports Xinhua news agency.

"New Zealand and Cook Islands share a special relationship," Hipkins said, adding the support is provided in response to the needs of a close, constitutional partner which continues to face extreme economic challenges as a result of Covid-19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor