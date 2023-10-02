Nishant Dahiya decodes his role in 'Sultan of Delhi': 'Wanted to play RP Singh in unique, original way'

Mumbai, Oct 2 Actor Nishant Dahiya, who is set to star in web-series ‘Sultan of Delhi’ revealed how he had taken minimal references for his character, and instead chose to draw from his own experiences with the royalty.

Nishant plays the role of RP Singh in ‘Sultan of Delhi’.

Talking about the same, he said: “I didn’t look at anything else in terms of references when I was playing RP Singh. Obviously I had costume references but that was more for the exterior personality.”

“As an actor, when I got to know what period our show is set in, I did some research through the internet and tried to look at how people lived in those days,” shared the ‘Titoo MBA’ fame actor.

The actor further said: “But in terms of playing the royalty, I didn't refer to any material as such as I wanted to play the role in my unique and original way and didn’t want RP Singh’s character or my mind to be influenced by anyone in anyway.”

“I wanted to give RP a personal touch. As an army kid, I have been to palaces and all and even met royalty a few times owing to my father. So, I tried to incorporate these small things that I had seen in my role,” added Nishant.

Based on the book, 'Sultan of Delhi: Ascension' by Arnab Ray, the series is produced by Reliance Entertainment and directed by Milan Luthria and co-directed and co-written by Suparn Verma.

The series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm, Vinay Pathak, Nishant, and the ladies Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada, making for a perfect ensemble cast.

‘Sultan Of Delhi' is all set to release on October 13, on Disney+ Hotstar.

