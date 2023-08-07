Nishikant Dubey targets Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha; alleges Chinese link to Congress funding in past  

New Delhi [India], August 7 : BJP member Nishikant Dubey on Monday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose membership of Lok Sabha was restored earlier in the day, and demanded that Election Commission should probe “funding of Congress by China”.

Dubey, who made the remarks soon after the House met following its adjournment during question hour, also posted a video of his remarks on Twitter. Congress and other opposition parties opposed his remarks and the House was adjourned till 2 pm.

Congress later demanded that his remarks should be expunged.

Dubey took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi over his “mohabbat ki Dukan” campaign and apparently referred to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation getting funds from the Chinese Embassy.

"Rahul's ‘nafrat ki dukaan’ is full of Chinese goods. The Congress’ policy is to break the country in league with China. The Election Commission should probe the Chinese funding of Congress,” Dubey said in a Tweet.

Dubey referred to report in a US-based newspaper about links between “Chinese propaganda” and a US Tech Mogul and said the article also mentions an Indian news site NewsClick, which is being probed by ED.

Dubey said some Congress leaders made statements on Twitter after raids were conducted on the news site.

"Whenever India faced difficulty from 2005 to 2014...the Chinese government gave funds to Congress (Rajiv Gandhi Foundation) whose FCRA license was cancelled by the Indian government. In 2008, when the Olympics were held, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were invited…,” he alleged.

He said Rahul Gandhi had met the then Chinese envoy during the Doklam standoff.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Monday wrote to the Lok Sabha speaker on behalf of the party demanding the “libellous” and “defamatory” remarks of Nishikant Dubey be expunged from records.

"We demand under Rule 380 that his remarks be expunged in full and that an inquiry be conducted into how such an allegation was permitted to be raised on the record", the Congress leader wrote.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in the Parliament after being reinstated as member of Lok Sabha on Monday. Lok Sabha Secretariat restored Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership today after Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname remark case.

The Congress leader, who was disqualified from the lower house of Parliament on March 24 this year, has been reinstated as MP from Wayanad in Kerala.The Supreme Court, in an interim order on Friday, stayed Gandhi's conviction in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark.

The Gujarat High Court had declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case in which Rahul was sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court over the 'Modi surname' remark.

The New York Times reported that Neville Roy Singham, who is known as a socialist benefactor of far-left causes, works closely with the Chinese government media machine and is financing its propaganda worldwide.

