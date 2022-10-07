No hostile agency involved in security breach at Pak PMO: Minister

Islamabad, Oct 7 Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday insisted that "no internal or external agency" was involved in the security breach at Prime Minister's Office (PMO) that led to audio leaks, saying the probe was pointing toward "individuals" who could be involved in hacking and leaking of private conversations at the PMO, a media report said.

The statement from the minister comes hours after yet another audio clip went viral on social media, the third featuring former Prime Minister Imran Khan. This one centres on "buying five" and a "numbers game", Dawn reported.

The minister said it had been decided that cyber security protocols should be defined at a high level and whatever equipment was needed for security should be bought.

"However, I am categorically saying that no hostile or internal agency is involved in this. Nowadays, technology has advanced so much that hacking a telephone call is not a herculean task anymore."

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, the minister said an investigation into the security breach at the PMO had reached its conclusion, adding it would be decided later if its report would be made public.

"A comprehensive report is being presented to the prime minister and the recommendations in the report will be implemented as soon as the PM issues directives in this regard."

Sanaullah said people were often involved in such activities for money. "But I straightaway deny that any agency is involved in the security breach of the PMO."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor