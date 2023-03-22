"No truth to sensationalist lies being spread on social media": India's High Commissioner to UK on Punjab situation

London [UK], March 22 : India's High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami while summarizing the situation in Punjab, on Wednesday said "there is no truth to sensationalist lies being circulated on social media".

The Indian High Commissioner was talking about the law enforcement action against Waris Punjab De.

"The situation for travel is normal and visitors including from the UK are safe. Let me assure all our friends here in the UK, especially brothers and sisters with relatives in Punjab that there is no truth to sensationalist lies being circulated on social media," Doraiswami said in a video address released by the Indian High Commission in London.

It was on Saturday reported that mobile Internet services have been suspended in several districts of Punjab, State police said after launching an operation to arrest the chief of suspected pro-Khalistan outfit 'Waris Punjab De', Amritpal Singh and his aides.

The police action came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters clashed with police personnel at the Ajnala police station on the outskirts of Amritsar last month, demanding the release of one of Amritpal's close aide- Lovepreet Toofan.

Indian High Commissioner to the UK said: "The situation in your ancestral homeland is not what it is being reported. The elected chief minister of the state and the local police authorities have put out detailed information including interviews on television, please watch these. Do not believe the small handful of people putting out fiction and disinformation."

The High Commissioner said that on March 18, Punjab police launched an operation against elements of Waris Punjab De against whom criminal cases have been recorded. Particularly against Amritpal Singh, the chief of this orgsation and some other elements.

"Four criminal cases have been filed including on charges such as spreading disharmony, murder, attack on police personnel, etc. Around 100 people have been arrested and only those with criminal charges against them. Persons involved in such criminal offences will be dealt with in accordance with the law and their constitutional rights of legal defence will be protected," he said.

"All communication services including mobile telephone network continue to be available including as of noon today, for mobile internet services across the state except in four districts. Across the state, internet access using broadband access has not been affected. There is no restriction to media reporting," he added.

On February 23, thousands of Amritpal's supporters, stormed the Ajnala police station, flashing swords and high-calibre firearms, threatening the police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man.

The supporters, brandishing swords and guns broke through police barricades erected outside the Ajnala police station.

The police later said "in the light of the evidence presented", it has been decided that Lovepreet Singh Toofan will be discharged.

Lovepreet Singh was released from jail on February 24 following orders of a court in Ajnala on an application by the police.

Reacting to the incident, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that these "1000 people" don't represent Punjab, and alleged that they are "funded by Pakistan" to disrupt peace in the state.

