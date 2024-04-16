Not Happy Take A Leave! China Based Company Announces, 'Sad Leaves' For Employees

Often, we get bored and want to skip work, but we don't find any appropriate reason for leave. But China based company has introduced 'Sad leaves.' Yu Donglai, the founder and chairman of Pang Dong Lai, has announced that employees at his retail company can now take 10 days of "unhappy leave." This decision stems from the belief that "everyone experiences moments of unhappiness, and if you're feeling unhappy, it's best not to come to work."

These leaves cannot be declined by management and if it is done it can be violations. The Company believes in WorkLife balance. As per the reports Pang Dong Lai offers a seven-hour daily shift with weekends off. Employees are also entitled to 30 to 40 days of annual leave as well as five days off during the Lunar New Year. “We do not want to be big. We want our employees to have a healthy and relaxed life, so that the company will too,” Yu Donglai said.

Freedom and love are crucial, he emphasized. Recently, the company unveiled a job-level certification system, with Yu Donglai stating, "Even a janitor can earn up to 500,000 yuan (US$70,000) annually if their professional skills meet a certain standard."

On Chinese social media, users expressed support for the company's changes, with one Weibo user commenting, "Such a great boss and company culture should be promoted nationwide."

Another user remarked, "I want to work for Pang Dong Lai. I believe I would find happiness and respect there." A 2021 survey on workplace anxiety in China revealed that over 65% of employees feel fatigued and unhappy at work. Yu Donglai had previously criticized the culture of Chinese bosses promoting long working hours, stating, "Forcing employees to work overtime is unethical and hinders their opportunities for personal growth."