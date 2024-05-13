"Now, you know who delayed bullet train": EAM Jaishankar attacks opposition, highlights India's growth under PM Modi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 : In a scathing attack on opposition, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that India has made tremendous progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over the years, and the country's growth was delayed when the opposition was in power.

Speaking on the bullet train project, Jaishankar said that they want to keep India in the same situation as before, adding, "We are on the side of the bullet train project. Now, you know who delayed the bullet train. So, this is an example of who is in favour of technology, progress, and the project, and who is clearly against it."

Speaking at a seminar on Indian Capital Markets at the National Stock Exchange, Mumbai, Jaishankar highlighted India's growth under BJP's tenure.

Jaishankar also spoke at length on how BJP is on the side of 'Make In India' in terms of economy, technology, and development, adding that, "the Congress Party and the opposition parties say that manufacturing cannot happen in this country. Without manufacturing, you can imagine how technology will grow in India."

"Because manufacturing and technology work together. So, in a way, we were backwards before, we were left behind. They want to keep us in the same situation. We are on the side of the bullet train project. Now, you know who delayed the bullet train. So, this is an example. that which technology, which progress, which is on the side of the project, which is against it," the EAM said.

Quoting other examples to demonstrate the progress made under the PM Modi government, Jaishankar pointed to the development of 5G technology in India.

"And I can give a lot of examples of this. Modi government, if today you have 5G technology in your phone, this 5G technology is made in India," said Jaishankar.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar also asserted that the possible signing agreement between India and Iran will pave the way for bigger investments and will connect India to Central Asia.

"On the Chabahar agreement, my understanding is my cabinet colleague Sarbananda Sonawalji is today going to Iran and it is expected that we would see the long-term agreement between India and Iran on Chabahar. We've been running it on the basis of ad hoc arrangements. This is not because of any problem on the Indian side. The issue was really there was a lot of problems as to exactly who the combination of partners would be in Iran," he said.

In a significant milestone for the India-Iran relationship and to foster close cooperation to make Chabahar Port a regional trade transit and connectivity hub, the two countries on Monday signed a long-term contract for operating the Shahid-Beheshti Port Terminal in presence of Indian and Iranian Ministers.

The Indian delegation to Iran was led by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, while Mehrdad Bazrpash, Minister for Roads and Urban Development, was present from the Iranian side.

