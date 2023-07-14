On Day 2 of France visit, PM Modi to attend Bastille Day celebrations

Paris [France], July 14 : PM Modi, who arrived in Paris on Thursday, will join French President Emmanuel Macron for the French National Day celebration in Paris as the Guest of Honour.

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Taking to Twitter, Macron said, "India and France are celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership made of trust and friendship, which are only getting stronger with time. Dear @NarendraModi, welcome to Paris."

An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while three Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jets, as part of the military contingent, are also set to participate in the Bastille Day flypast over the Champs Elysees, Paris.

The Bastille Day Parade is the highlight of celebrations of the day that marks the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille prison, an ancient royal fortress in 1789 during the French Revolution.

This year the Bastille Day Parade will have about 6,300 soldiers in various marching contingents. This includes a tri-services contingent of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. The Indian Army is being represented by the Punjab Regiment. The troops of the Regiment have participated in both World Wars, having been awarded 18 Battle and Theatre Honours in the first war.

The Punjab Regiment participated in an offensive near Neuve Chapelle in France in September 1915 during World War One. The regiment also won 16 Battle Honours and 14 Theatre Honours in the Second World War.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence, in a press release, stated, "The Indian Army contingent comprising of 77 marching personnel and 38 members of the Band is being led by Captain Aman Jagtap. Indian Navy contingent is being led by Commander Vrat Baghel and the Indian Air Force contingent is by Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy. The Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force will also form part of the flypast during the parade."

It added, "The Army contingent is being represented by the Punjab Regiment which is one of the oldest Regiments of the Indian Army. The troops of the Regiment have participated in both the World Wars as well as the post-independence operations."

PM Modi's visit is expected to herald the next phase in the India-France Strategic Partnership by setting new and ambitious goals for our strategic, cultural, scientific, academic, and economic cooperation, including in a wide range of industries, the official statement read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor