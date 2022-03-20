On the Ukraine issue, China claims to stand on the right side of history

China's position on the Ukraine issue is objective and fair, and time will prove that it is on the "right side of history", Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday.

Chinese Foreign Minister made the remarks during a briefing on the video call between the Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, on the Ukraine issue that took place on March 18.

Wang noted that during the recent video call, China had proposed a Chinese solution to the Ukraine crisis, which mainly includes two aspects.

The priority, he said, is that all sides must push for dialogue and negotiation between the immediate parties, cease hostilities as soon as possible, avoid civilian casualties, and prevent a humanitarian crisis.

According to the minister, Xi stressed to Biden that it is necessary to give up the "cold-war mentality" to resolve the crisis and ensure stability on the European continent.

Xi Jinping told Joe Biden that peace is the most important value of the global community, and no one is interested in conflicts.

"Conflicts and confrontations are not in anyone's interests. Peace and security are the values that the international community should cherish most of all," Xi was quoted as saying by Chinese state media.

Meanwhile, the United States has expressed concerns about China's possible military support to Russia.

"We have that concern. The President (Biden) detailed what the implications and consequences would be if China provides material support to Russia," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said when asked whether the Biden administration is still concerned Beijing might help Russia.

"That is something we will be watching and the world will be watching," Psaki said.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "demilitarize and denazify Ukraine," and continues to state that the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

However, rejected the claims made by Moscow and imposed crippling sanctions on Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

( With inputs from ANI )

