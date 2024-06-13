One dead, 2 missing as fishing boat capsizes in South Korea

Seoul, June 13 A sailor was confirmed dead, and two others went missing, as a fishing boat capsized in waters off southwestern South Korea.

The 33-tonne trawler was overturned in waters northeast of Gageo Island in Sinan County, around 310 km southwest of the capital Seoul, at about 3:18 a.m. local time (1818 GMT Wednesday), reports Xinhua news agency.

Of the nine people aboard the ill-fated vessel, the captain was found dead, and two sailors went unaccounted for.

The remaining six crew members were rescued as the Coast Guard dispatched patrol ships and aircraft to the scene.

Search operations were underway to find the missing Indonesian sailors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor