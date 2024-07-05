One killed, 10 injured in boat crash in California

Los Angeles, July 5 At least one person was killed and 10 others were injured after a boat crash in the Southern Californian coastal city of Long Beach, authorities said in a press release on their Facebook page.

The department, on Thursday, informed that the members of the Long Beach Fire Department responded at approximately 9:21 p.m. (local time) on Wednesday to reports of a 48-foot (about 14.6 metres) boat that had crashed into the Alamitos Bay jetty, reports Xinhua news agency.

"In total, 11 patients were involved in this incident. Unfortunately, there was one confirmed fatality," said the department, adding that the "remaining ten patients were transported to hospitals in the local area. Three patients were identified as critical."

The victim, only described as 40-50 years old, was declared dead aboard the boat, reported local KTLA television station.

The exact cause of the pleasure boat hitting the rocks is unclear, but the authorities told the local media that the speed was likely a factor.

