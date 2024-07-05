One killed in shooting at Yellowstone National Park in US

Los Angeles, July 5 One person was dead and a Yellowstone National Park ranger was injured following a shooting at the park, according to park officials.

A press release issued by the US National Park Service said that rangers responded to a report of an individual with a firearm who was making threats overnight and on Thursday morning at Canyon Village in the central part of Yellowstone National Park, reported Xinhua news agency.

The suspect, whose identity was not released at this time, was killed after an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement rangers, authorities said, adding that one of the rangers was injured and was in stable condition.

Though there is no active threat to the public, the area around the scene is still closed while an investigation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation is underway.

Yellowstone National Park, established in 1872, is the first national park of the United States. The park, located primarily in the state of Wyoming, attracts millions of visitors each year.

