One man killed, 3 teenagers injured in Portland shooting
By ANI | Published: April 18, 2022 03:07 PM2022-04-18T15:07:56+5:302022-04-18T15:15:13+5:30
One man died and three minors were injured as a result of a shooting incident in the US city of Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said.
"On Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 8:43 p.m. [03:43 GMT Monday], officers from the East Precinct were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Southeast 162nd Avenue. When officers arrived they located a male who was deceased and three juvenile males who had also been shot," the police said in a statement released on Sunday evening.
The three injured individuals were taken to the nearest hospitals, one of them in a life-threatening condition, the statement added.
The police are investigating other details of the shooting. (ANI/Sputnik)
