O.P. Jindal Global University announces admissions 2023 open

Sonipat, Nov 16 O.P. Jindal Global (Institution of Eminence Deemed to Be University) and No. 1 Private University in India (QS World University Rankings 2023) announces the opening of admissions for the academic year 2022-23.

The University is now inviting applications for admission for all programmes across its 12 schools offering undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Law, Business and Management, International Affairs, Public Policy, Liberal Arts and Humanities, Journalism, Art and Architecture, Banking and Finance, Environment and Sustainability, Psychology & Counselling, Languages and Literature and Public Health & Human Development.

Our vision at O.P. Jindal Global University (Institution of Eminence Deemed to Be University) is to aspire to be a role model for institutional excellence in higher education among leading institutions in the world as a

multidisciplinary, research driven university fostering excellence in teaching, research, community service, and capacity building and nurturing socially responsible leaders through an eclectic and sustainable approach

serving the local and regional communities.

Through its work, the University seeks to build bridges across nations, working with national, international, and governmental organisations, and NGOs, and business organisations.

"Since its inception, JGU has laid strong emphasis on creating a world-class university that provides global education with interdisciplinarity in all its schools, research institutes and programmes. I am particularly delighted to invite students for Admissions 2023 at JGU to be the thought leaders, pioneers of socially responsible innovations, and entrepreneurs of the 21st century," said Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O. P. Jindal Global University.

Prof. (Dr.) Upasana Mahanta, Dean, Admissions and Outreach at O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) said, "At JGU, world-class does not merely signify that we have a global faculty, global curriculum, and excellent

infrastructure, among others.

"For us, being world-class means that we remain connected to our roots while we allow our eyes, mind, and heart to be open to all that the world has to offer. It means imbuing our students with lifelong learning skills for taking on the world as it is. A world that requires people to think quickly, critically, and creatively.

"A holistic and interdisciplinary education is the need of the hour and at JGU, we encourage students to dream big and find ways to make those dreams a reality. The JGU Admissions and Outreach Office and I welcome you to meet our students and staff, and to experience the vibrant campus life."

