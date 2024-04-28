Open Forum Riyadh 2024 to spark debate on global challenges, opportunities

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 28 (ANI/WAM): The World Economic Forum, together with the Ministry of Economy and Planning of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will host an Open forum in parallel to the Forum's Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development, taking place in Riyadh on April 28-29.

This public event aims to facilitate dialogue between thought leaders and the broader public on a range of topics, including environmental challenges, mental health, digital currencies, artificial intelligence, the role of the arts in society, modern-day entrepreneurship, and smart cities.

It will provide an opportunity for students, entrepreneurs, young professionals and the general public to discuss these critical issues.

"Under Saudi Vision 2030, Riyadh has become a global capital for thought leadership, action and solutions, fostering the exchange of knowledge and innovative ideas," said Faisal F. Alibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning for Saudi Arabia.

"Hosting this year's Open Forum in Riyadh is a testament to the city's growing influence and role on the international stage and will help build on, and elevate, the Open Forum's 20-year legacy."

"We look forward to welcoming and convening thought leaders and entrepreneurs to engage with the public on future-oriented themes, which Riyadh is uniquely positioned to do as a global focal point for innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainable development," he said.

Michele Mischler, Head of Swiss Public Affairs and Sustainability at the World Economic Forum, added: "Including the Saudi public in Open Forum sessions fosters diverse perspectives, enriches global dialogue, and empowers collective solutions for a more inclusive and sustainable future."

Following the success of the Open Forum at the Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, the Forum is bringing its publicly accessible, open-debate format to Saudi Arabia for the first time.

Since 2003, the Open Forum has brought together leaders from all walks of life: government officials, artists, civil society leaders, entrepreneurs and chief executive officers of multinational companies.

The sessions are designed to engage a diverse global audience and facilitate the exchange of a wide range of ideas, experiences and stories on pressing and controversial issues.

The Open Forum Davos was founded in 2003, when a series of public sessions was co-organized by the World Economic Forum and civic society groups, including churches, fair trade organizations and the Swiss Red Cross.

Today, the Open Forum Davos remains a key platform for all of society to share thoughts and experiences on pressing and controversial issues. For further information, click here.

The Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development will enable comprehensive dialogue on leveraging global cooperation for economic development, promoting a global energy transition that underpins sustainability. For further information, click here. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor