Operation Kaveri’: First batch of stranded Indians leaves Sudan

First batch of Indian nationals stuck in war-torn Sudan has left the Port Sudan on Tuesday under Operation Kaveri. Of the 500 Indians who had reached Port Sudan on Monday, 278 people departed for Jeddah on INS Sumedha. First batch of stranded Indians leave Sudan under #OperationKaveri. INS Sumedha with 278 people onboard departs Port Sudan for Jeddah", External Affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

The Indian government has launched ‘Operation Kaveri’ to evacuate around 3,000 Indians standard in Sudan, amid the violent clashes. The government has planned the evacuation through INS Sumedha at the Port of Sudan, which will take the Indians to Jeddah, and from there two transport aircraft will bring them home. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keeping a close eye on the evacuations and has directed officials to keep the contingency plans ready.The death toll in the Sudan conflict has crossed 400 and includes around 250 civilians. According to reports from the country, more than 3,700 people are wounded in the clashes amid air strikes and artillery barrages.Recently, the intensity of the fighting has come down as multiple countries like the UK, France, etc. decided to evacuate their diplomats from the country. But, in the neighborhoods of greater Khartoum, the forces are still fighting for dominance.