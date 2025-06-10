Over 100 civilians injured in Ukrainian strikes, says Russia

Moscow [Russia], June 10 : More than 100 civilians, including a child, were injured and four killed in Russian regions over the past week due to Ukrainian strikes, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said, according to TASS.

"Over the past week, 107 civilians have been affected by shelling - 103 people were injured, including one minor, and four people were killed," Miroshnik told TASS.

He added that most of the injuries were caused by Ukrainian first-person view (FPV) drone attacks.

As per TASS, the highest number of civilian casualties was recorded in the Belgorod and Kursk regions, along with the Luhansk People's Republic and Zaporozhye Region.

Miroshnik further claimed that Ukrainian forces launched nearly 1,800 munitions at civilian targets during the same period, most of which were of Western origin- allegations that come amid rising tensions, including the failure of a planned prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine on Saturday due to unresolved disagreements, CNN reported.

Russia alleged that Ukraine postponed the exchange at the last minute, while Ukraine denied this claim, stating that a date had not been finalised for the swap of prisoners and repatriation of deceased soldiers.

Ukraine dismissed Russia's narrative as "dirty games" and said that the delay was due to the lack of a confirmed agreement on timing.

According to Russia, over 1,200 Ukrainian bodies were kept in refrigerated trucks at an exchange point, awaiting the transfer.

Despite the failed exchange, CNN reported that both countries have agreed to pursue another prisoner swap during upcoming peace talks in Istanbul this weekend.

Meanwhile, according to a report in the Ukrainian newspaper Kyiv Independent, in the early hours of June 10, Kyiv and Odesa came under another mass Russian attack, involving ballistic missiles and drones. Explosions were heard across the capital as air defence systems engaged the targets.

Four people were injured in Kyiv, according to local authorities. Meanwhile, in the southern city of Odesa, two men were killed and at least eight were wounded in the attack. Medical facilities, including a maternity hospital, were damaged in Odesa. The Air Force earlier warned of the threat of missile and drone attacks.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that cars were on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district, while drone debris fell on the grounds of a school in the Obolonskyi district. Emergency services were dispatched to the sites of attack, and medics were also called to the Podilskyi and Darnytskyi districts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor