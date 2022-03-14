Over 2.8 mn people fled Ukraine since Russian invasion: UN

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that more than 2.8 million people fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries as of Monday to seek support.

"People continue to flee the war in Ukraine every minute. As of today, more than 2.8 million people have fled to neighboring countries, including 1,27,000 third-country nationals. They need continued support," IOM - UN Migration tweeted.

Meanwhile, in the latest development, the fourth round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia has been paused until Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's aide Mykhailo Podolyak on Monday.

Notably, the first round of talks between the two sides was held in the Gomel region of Belarus on February 28. The second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine over the crisis in Ukraine was held in Belarus on March 3.

The third round of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia was held in Belarus on March 7.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republic requested help in 'defending themselves.' The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

However, denying these claims by the Russians, the Western nations have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow. In addition, they introduced sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia's operation in Ukraine.

( With inputs from ANI )

