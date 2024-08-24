Over 50 Japanese nationals participate in Global Muthamizh Murugan Conference in Tamil Nadu

Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 24 : More than 50 devotees of Lord Murugan from Japan participated in the Global Muthamizh Murugan Conference, which is being held in Palani, Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu, on August 24-25.

The conference aims to bring together the devotees and harness the philosophy of Lord Murugan. Shri Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani has been adorned with colourful lights.

According to District PRO, over 50 devotees from Japan participated in the Global Muthamizh Murugan Conference. Sekar Babu and Minister R Sakkarapani inaugurated the two-day 'Global Muthamizh Murugan Conference'.

The event is expected to draw lakhs of attendees, including VIPs, scholars, devotees, and the general public, from India and around the world. Entry is free. The conference will feature a range of events, such as seminars, photo exhibitions, and 3D exhibitions.

The conference is being held at Palani, as it is the third adobe of the six adobes of Lord Murugan. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin extended greetings on the first day of the Global Muthamizh Murugan Conference through video conferencing on Saturday in Palani in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu.

CM Stalin said that the Dravidian government aims to benefit all faiths and has never hindered any religious belief.

"Everyone has different beliefs. The Dravidian government has never been a hindrance to those beliefs and is a government that can benefit all faiths. The Dravidian model is based on the concept of everything for everyone," CM Stalin said.

Stalin further appreciated the efforts of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekar Babu for organising the two-day conference that aims to bring together the devotees and harness the philosophy of Lord Murugan.

"It was only after Shekharbabu became the Minister of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department that the department has been working brilliantly. I gave him this department to take care of the temple but he stays in the temple and performs the services," the Tamil Nadu CM said.

Stalin emphasised the message of equality. "In temple worship, Tamil should be accorded prime importance. Furthermore, within the sacred precincts of the temple, there should be no discrimination among humans based on caste," Stalin said.

The objectives of the conference are to spread the core principles of Murugan globally, to enable easy understanding of philosophical doctrines of Murugan, to unite devotees of Murugan on a global scale, to propagate the valuable gems of Murugan worship drawn from Puranas, literature, Thirumurais, and Shaiva Siddhanta scriptures and to instill the renowned Murugan doctrines of the precious heritage in the minds of the youth, paving the way for a prosperous and harmonious divine world.

