Over 70 armed Palestinian terrorists captured inside Gaza hospital

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 14 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers captured more than 70 armed Palestinian terrorists inside a Gaza hospital, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday.

According to the IDF, the terrorists were operating inside the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza's Jabaliya neighbourhood.

Soldiers also discovered weapons inside the medical facility.

In addition, several terrorists who engaged soldiers in the area of the hospital were killed.

After surrendering their weapons, the terrorists were transferred to field interrogators for further questioning.

Meanwhile, battles continued to rage in the Jabaliya and Shejaiya areas of northern Gaza, and in Khan Yunis in the south over the past day, the IDF said on Thursday.

In Shejaiya, soldiers searched a school complex "that served as a central focus of the fighting of the Hamas Shejaiya Battalion," killing terrorists and destroying terrorist infrastructure in the compound.

In the Khan Yunis area, soldiers found weapons and grenades and destroyed two tunnel shafts, a rocket launch pit and a weapons warehouse.

Near the Jabaliya refugee camp, IDF forces demolished terrorist infrastructure, located weapons and killed terrorists. A Hamas sniper was eliminated by a helicopter gunship after being identified by ground forces.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7.

Hamas currently holds 137 men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners captive in Gaza.

Some people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains. (ANI/TPS)

