Overseas friends of BJP Germany organises car rally in support of PM Modi's re-election campaign

By Suchitra Mukherjee

Berlin [Germany], April 29 : The Overseas Friends of BJP Germany came together at the historic site of 'Brandenburg Tor' in Berlin and at the world's famous Football Arena in Munich to extend their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his re-election campaign.

Overseas Friends of BJP Germany organised a car rally demonstrating strong support for PM Modi's third term.

"Living far from their homeland, the community's deep connection to its roots exemplifies that you can take an Indian out of India, but not India out of an Indian. The enthusiastic diaspora chanted the famous slogan 'Abki Baar 400 Paar'," Overseas Friends of BJP Germany Sunil Singh Co-Convenor told ANI.

Under the leadership of BJP Foreign Affairs in-charge, Vijay Chauthaiwale, BJP workers across the world are working towards a historic goal to achieve 'Abki Baar 400 Paar.'

The entire diaspora living in Germany wants to see Prime Minister Modi, be re-elected again as the country's PM for the third term.

Over the past week, several events have been organised by the Munich chapter such as Havan, and Hanuman Jayanti's prayer for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's health and the victory of BJP in 2024.

A recurring theme in these gatherings has been the acknowledgement of PM Modi's transformative decade in power, noting how the global perception of India as a rising superpower has significantly shifted, enhancing the nation's international stature and recognition under his leadership.

This successful event was planned and executed by the Overseas BJP, Germany with the goal of working towards a successful 'Abki Baar 400 paar.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor