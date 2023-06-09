Overseas Pakistanis under radar as May 9 probe expands

Islamabad, June 9 The Pakistan government has decided to expand the investigation into the May 9 events the day when violent protests erupted after former Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest and include overseas Pakistanis in the probe.

The authorities have "collected and analysed" the data of hundreds of expats mostly from the UK, Europe and the US, Geo News reported.

All those expats found to be involved in the instigation, glorification and support physical, moral and financial of the incidents on May 9 will be proceeded against, the government said.

In this regard, the relevant data of more than 500 Pakistanis has been collected.

"Their call records, social media activity, travel history, financial transactions, immigration status, and other relevant data have also been analysed," the authorities said.

Moreover, the government shall initiate criminal proceedings against all those involved, and the relevant foreign governments will be contacted for handing over the culprits, Geo News reported.

Their legal status in the host countries, mode of entry and pending dual nationality applications will also be made part of the proceedings.

In this regard, the host countries will be informed accordingly.

On May 9, protests were triggered countrywide after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was arrested which led to the deaths of at least 10 people and injured several others, prompting the authorities to arrest thousands of party workers.

