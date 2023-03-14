Pak: 13 accused including three doctors nabbed from Rawalpindi hospital for illegal organ trade

In a joint raid at a private hospital here, the Rawalpindi city police and Punjab Human Transplant Authority on Tuesday arrested 13 suspects including three doctors for their alleged involvement in illegal organ transplants, ARY News reported.

The arrested doctors have been identified as Zahid, Athar and Abid while Pakistani Rupee PKR 20 million were also recovered from their possession.

The police in a statement said, the doctors were performing illegal kidney transplants in the hospital in Rawalpindi's Morgah area since morning, during which one of the patients lost his life while another patient was shifted to some other hospital in critical condition, the ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, Mekong News recently reported that in southeast Asian region, Chinese human trafficking syndicates operate in nexus with local authorities in countries for luring away hundreds of people on the pretext of providing them decent jobs but they are forced to work in illegal cryptocurrency business, brothels, and massage parlours.

According to Mekong News, this is modern-day slavery which Chinese human trafficking syndicates perpetrate without facing meaningful resistance from authorities in Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos, all three major hubs of trafficking business, estimated to be worth tens of millions of dollars.

( With inputs from ANI )

