Pak: 5 held for refusing polio vaccine for children

Quetta [Pakistan], February 2 : Quetta administration on Sunday arrested five people who refused to allow their children to be vaccinated against polio, ARY News reported.

Assistant Commissioner Maria Shamooun, accompanied by a polio team, visited various areas of Sariab and 15 children of reluctant parents were administered the polio vaccine after persuasion, according to district administration.

Despite repeated warnings, five parents who continued to refuse vaccination were taken into custody.

Meanwhile, poliovirus has been detected in environmental samples collected from all four provinces of Pakistan.

This is the first time in 2025 that the virus has been found in environmental samples across the country, ARY News reported citing sources.

The report said that sewage samples collected from January 6 to 15 tested positive for poliovirus in 26 districts. The affected districts include 15 from Sindh, 5 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 3 each from Balochistan and Punjab.

The detection of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in sewage samples is a reason of worry for Pakistan, as it indicates the presence of the virus in the environment.

In 2024, Pakistan reported 73 polio cases and collected over 480 polio-positive sewage samples nationwide, underscoring the critical need for comprehensive vaccination campaigns.

Earlier, sewage samples collected from the Mirpurkhas, Thatta, and Naushahro Feroze districts in Sindh tested positive for Wild Polio virus Type 1.

The samples, collected on December 23 and 24, confirm the presence of the virus in these areas. This discovery follows a troubling trend, with over 480 sewage samples testing positive for poliovirus in 2024 alone.

Polio, a highly infectious disease, can cause paralysis and even death, with no cure available. However, vaccination remains the most effective way to protect children from this crippling disease. Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completing the routine vaccination schedule for children under five are crucial to providing high immunity against polio, as reported by ARY News.

