Pak court gives Rashid's nephew 2-day police remand for 'insulting' Shehbaz's delegation

Former Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed's nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq who was arrested on Sunday for his alleged involvement in the Madinah incident, has been sent to remand in police custody for another two days.

In the Masjid-e-Nabawi incident in Saudi Arabia, protesters had raised slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation.

The court approved two-day physical remand and directed police to present him on the second day of Eid before the court.

Earlier, the police sought his physical remand for seven days to probe his alleged involvement in the matter before the duty judge. The court granted on Sunday granted one day's remand of Sheikh Rashid Shafique to the police. However, it has been extended for two days now.

Police had produced Rashid Shafique in the court of duty judge Mushtaq Janjua in Attock. Sheikh Ahmed confirmed his nephew's arrest, saying that he just landed in Pakistan after performing the Umrah when he was nabbed.

The former Interior Minister further said, "None of us was in Saudi Arabia, but cases were still registered [against us]. Residences are being raided after the registration of the cases."

He said that people could harass them (PM and his delegation) whenever they wanted. It is worth mentioning that the former Interior Minister is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's close aide.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia police arrested five Pakistani nationals for "abusing and insulting" members of PM Shehbaz Sharif's delegation at the Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH) in Madina.

The spokesperson of the Madina Police said that the suspects have been referred to the competent authorities after completing the legal procedures. "Their actions contradict the sanctity of the place and impact the safety of visitors and worshippers," the Spokesperson was quoted as saying.

A viral video is in circulation on social media platforms that showed hundreds of pilgrims raising "chor chor (thieves)" slogans upon seeing the delegation making their way to Masjid-e-Nabawi.

In a video, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and member of the National Assembly Shahzain Bugti were seen along with others. Aurangzeb indirectly blamed ousted Imran Khan for the protest. "I will not name this person on this holy land because I do not want to use this land for politics. But they have destroyed the (Pakistani) society," she said.

Dozens of officials and political leaders have accompanied the Pakistan Prime Minister on his visit to the Kingdom.

( With inputs from ANI )

