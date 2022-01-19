Pak Election Commission declassifies key documents in PTI foreign funding case

New Delhi, Jan 19 As troubles mount for Imran Khan, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered the declassification of all critical documents linked to the foreign funding case against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

The documents were part of the ECP scrutiny committee report, released a couple of weeks ago, which had been kept secret and were not released along with the report when it was made public, reported Dawn news.

The documents being made public will include all the papers sought by the ECP through the state of Pakistan, in its letter dated July 3, 2018.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja passed the order on Tuesday when the counsel for the petitioner contended that certain critical portions of the report had been kept secret and his client was being denied access to them.

The CEC directed that no part of the report should be kept confidential and the whole report should be provided to the petitioner.

