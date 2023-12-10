Pak: Elections can be postponed in areas under security threat, says PPP leader Abdul Qadir Baloch

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 10 : The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and former federal minister Abdul Qadir Baloch has suggested postponing elections in areas that are under security threat, saying that by-polls could be held in these constituencies later, Dawn News reported on Sunday.

It reported that the leader said it is more suitable to delay elections in sensitive areas instead of postponing the polls entirely.

"In a country with 236 seats, it is not appropriate to postpone elections for seven to eight seats and derail the democracy," he stressed.

Dawn News reported, that he stated that Balochistan, just like KP, was also under threat from the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

"Attacks by the TTP in Balochistan are way higher than those by Baloch separatists," the PPP leader said, highlighting that Kalat, Mastung and neighbouring areas were often targeted by the outlawed organisation.

"The threats are imminent and the separatist elements do not believe in parliamentary politics," Baloch stated, adding that these elements were hindering election campaigns in the province.

The PPP leader also said that Bugti should not have openly announced the threats to Fazl in the media and instead could have communicated the same to the JUI-F leader directly.

Baloch further stated that the government, being aware of the threats, should take action to protect politicians in the country and fulfil its responsibility, Dawn News reported.

It must be noted that Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and President Arif Alvi agreed on February 8, 2024 as the date for polls. The development stirred activities in the camps of most political parties.

However, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali recently said it was difficult to carry out political activities in parts of KP and Balochistan due to the security situation. Similarly, JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman also raised questions on the feasibility of holding elections amid a "deteriorating" security situation, Dawn News reported.

Earlier this week, caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, while emphasising the government's readiness to ensure peaceful general elections, acknowledged the terrorist threats faced by political leaders in the run-up to the polls, highlighting a general threat to political figures, with a specific alert for the JUI-F chief.

According to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), the country experienced a 34 per cent increase in anti-state violence last month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor