Pak High Commission issues visa to Sika Khan to visit Pakistan to meet his brother separated in 1947

"Today, Pakistan High Commission issues a visa to Sika Khan to visit his brother, Muhammed Siddique and other family members in Pakistan. The two brothers separated in 1947 were recently reunited after 74 years at Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. Sika Khan also met with CDA Aftab Hasan Khan and interacted with Mission's officers. He appreciated his interaction and thanked the CDA for the cooperation extended to him," tweeted Pakistan High Commission to India.

( With inputs from ANI )

