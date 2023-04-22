Pak Human Rights Commission expresses concern over missing cases in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], April 22 : The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has expressed concern over missing cases in Balochistan, Pakistan vernacular media Sindh Express reported.

According to the Commission, the state is using forcible missing, abduction as a weapon to silence people speaking against the State.

The Commission's fact-finding report released in one press conference in Quetta said: Anger and pain are on the rise in people here (Balochistan) because of forcible missing cases/abductions, economic stress, gagging of media, inapt administration, as per Sindh Express.

Balochistan, according to several people, has become Pakistan's colony. Advocate Habib Tahir, who released the above report, said on the occasion: "Abductions and people going missing ...all this has been going on for two decades."

The incidence is not coming down. The only difference between then and now is, these days such cases are either not reported or a lesser number of such cases get reported nowadays. The report also says a network of army check posts is spreading and locals say these check posts have triggered a mood of pc here, according to Sindh Express.

Meanwhile, Haq Do Tehreek (Give Rights Movement) recently said that Balochistan has been made hell for political activists, Pakistan vernacular media Qudrat reported.

As per Haq Do Tehreek, protest rallies for the release of Maulana Hidayatur Rahman and Mahil Baloch and the recovery of missing persons would be taken out across Balochistan.

To express solidarity with aggrieved families and condemn the government's insensitivity on the issue, black bands would be tied on hands on the occasion of Eid.

The movement's spokesperson Hafiz Kay said that the situation in Balochistan is worse than in Palestine, according to Qudrat.

