Pak: Imran Khan's party responds to poll body's objections on intra-party polls

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 15 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted a comprehensive response to objections raised by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the third intra-party elections (IPE) held within less than two years. The party urged the ECP to officially recognise the latest exercise conducted on March 3, Dawn reported.

Raoof Hasan, the party's federal chief election commissioner, addressed the ECP's concerns, stating that the PTI remains an active and functioning political entity registered with the ECP under Section 202 of the Election Act, 2017.

"There is no provision in the Election Act, 2017, or in the Election Rules, 2017, stipulating that an enlisted party would lose its 'organisational structure' after the expiry of five years if no IPE are held within that time," the response meant to address ECP's reservations clarifies, as reported by Dawn.

The PTI highlighted that it held its IPE on June 9, 2022, but the ECP directed on Nov 23, 2023, that IPE must be conducted under PTI's 'prevalent constitution' (2019 Constitution). Subsequently, the PTI held its IPE on Dec 2, 2023, but the ECP contested the PTI Secretary General's authority to appoint PTI's Federal Election Commission to hold the IPE.

Therefore, the PTI conducted its IPE for the third time on March 3, 2024. The decision to hold these elections was made during a meeting of the PTI's general body, comprising all members of PTI in Pakistan, convened on Jan 31.

After obtaining requisite approval from the general body, including the appointment of FEC to conduct IPE as soon as possible, the PTI informed the ECP on Feb 21 of all steps taken in light of the general body's approvals.

The PTI asserts that the ECP affirmed these steps on March 2 and directed the party to proceed with holding IPE in accordance with PTI's constitution. Consequently, the IPE took place on March 3, and all relevant documents were filed with the ECP.

Thus, PTI maintains its status as an enlisted political party, exercising its rights under relevant provisions of the law, including Article 17 of the Constitution, Elections Act, 2017, and Election Rules, 2017.

In response to the possibility of being proceeded against under Section 202 (5) of the Elections Act, the PTI contends that there is no basis for such action. Enlistment is a one-time exercise by a political party or the ECP. After the enactment of the Elections Act, 2017, 'deemed enlistment' under Section 202(4) only requires the filing of documents with the ECP within 60 days of the Act's commencement.

The PTI further clarifies that Section 202(5) applies in cases where a party, having been enlisted earlier, fails to file the required documents within 60 days, leading to cancellation of enlistment. This, however, does not apply to the PTI as it complied with the filing requirements within the stipulated time.

Regarding objections related to the general body meeting held on Jan 31, 2024, the PTI asserts that it fulfils the requirements of Section 208(3) of the Election Act, 2017. This section mandates that all members of the political party at federal, provincial, and local levels constitute the electoral college for the party's general council elections.

The party reiterated its stance on the withdrawal of its election symbol and pending review plea against the Supreme Court judgment. It contends that the imposition of a fine for not holding intra-party elections is unwarranted as elections have been conducted.

"We hope all your reservations have been appropriately addressed herein above. You are, therefore, requested once again to kindly publish on your website the requisite certificate under Section 209 (3) at the earliest possible," the response submitted by the PTI said, Dawn reported.

