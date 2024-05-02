Pak: Office shooting leaves female colleague dead, perpetrator takes own life

Karachi [Pakistan], May 2 : A man fatally shot his female colleague before taking his own life inside the premises of a shipping company in Karachi's North Nazimabad area, as per reports from ARY News, citing police sources.

The shooting transpired at an office situated in North Nazimabad Block L, Karachi, where a young man, identified as Burhan, allegedly shot a girl named Fiza before turning the gun on himself.

Police investigations revealed that Burhan had barricaded himself in a room on the ground floor. Upon the office owner's attempt to open the gate, Burhan unleashed gunfire, resulting in Fiza's tragic demise, according to ARY News.

Subsequently, Burhan ended his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The company's manager, Shoaib, informed authorities that he had briefly stepped out for a half-hour break before returning to witness the harrowing incident unfold.

The owner attested that there had been no prior conflicts or grievances within the office premises.

Shoaib had been working remotely for the company for approximately six months before recently transitioning to the office environment. The deceased girl hailed from Anda Morr, while the perpetrator resided in Korangi.

In a separate distressing incident on March 27, a female doctor reportedly took her own life following a verbal altercation with her mother in Lahore's Mughalpura area.

The deceased, identified as 33-year-old Bushra Suhail, engaged in a heated exchange with her mother before retreating to her room, according to her sister, Rabia.

Rabia made the grim discovery of her sister's lifeless body hanging from a ceiling fan later that evening.

Bushra, a medical professional who had recently returned from Dubai, was scheduled to depart for the city once again after Eidul Fitr, as per Rabia's account, ARY News reported.

