Pak petroleum dealers threaten to shut down fuel stations

Islamabad, July 21 Petroleum dealers in Pakistan have threatened to shut down fuel stations across the country for an indefinite period from Saturday onwards if the government fails to honour its commitment of increasing their profit margins.

In a statement, the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) said they were being forced to protest against the government’s failure to fulfill its commitment of a 5 per cent increase on the sale of petrol and diesel.

According to the the government commitment, a 5 per cent profit margin would increase the per litre profit from 6 PKR (2.4 per cent) to 12 PKR (5 per cent) on the prevailing prices of petrol and diesel.

A dealer said that Minister of State (Petroleum Division) Musadik Malik has contacted the PPDA and pledged to hold a meeting in Karachi over the issue.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor