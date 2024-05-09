Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif approves amendments to PECA law for social media regulation

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 9 : Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has greenlit a significant move to amend the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, aimed at regulating social media, as per sources reported by ARY News.

The approved draft includes the establishment of the Digital Rights Protection Agency (DRPA) under the PECA Act of 2024.

This proposed amendment will undergo presentation in Parliament following Cabinet approval.

A document endorsed by the Law Reforms Committee of the Cabinet outlines the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications' consideration to institute a Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA) under PECA 2016, specifically to address evolving digital threats, as reported by ARY News.

Responsibility for the implementation of the Digital Rights Protection Agency lies with the Ministry of IT.

Under the new PECA law, the authority will be empowered to investigate social media law breaches and take appropriate actions against offenders.

Individuals implicated in digital rights violations can be summoned and interrogated by the Digital Rights Authority.

Last week, the Ministry of IT had issued a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) to establish the National Cyber Crime Investigation Authority, according to reports.

The agency will be led by an officer of 21-grade rank or higher, not exceeding 63 years of age, as Director General.

Additionally, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency will comprise Additional Director Generals, Directors, and Additional Directors, among other roles.

The federal government will appoint the Director General of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency for a two-year term, ARY News reported.

