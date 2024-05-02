Pak: Prominent hotel owner apprehended for gas theft in Karachi crackdown

Karachi [Pakistan], May 2 : In a recent operation targeting gas theft, authorities apprehended the proprietor of a well-known hotel for allegedly stealing gas directly from the service line in Karachi, according to ARY News.

The Sui Southern Gas Company's (SSGC) recovery team, in collaboration with Control Gas Theft Operations (CGTO), conducted a raid on a tea hotel situated in the Pathan Colony area of Karachi, leading to the arrest of the owner of Chai Gulab Hotel.

"The hotel owner was found to be operating the establishment by siphoning gas directly from the service line," asserted the recovery team, as reported by ARY News.

Identified as Shamsul Haque, the hotel owner was taken into custody by SSGC police, with a case registered against him. During the raid, the confiscation of the pipe and other paraphernalia utilised in the gas theft was carried out by the raiding team.

A spokesperson for Sui Southern Gas Company indicated that the accused would be subject to fines commensurate with the volume of stolen gas. Emphasising SSGC's commitment to combat gas theft, the spokesperson affirmed that further measures would be implemented to safeguard the nation's resources and the company's interests.

Last month, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued directives for a comprehensive crackdown on electricity and gas theft nationwide.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, he delegated this special task to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and established dedicated teams to tackle electricity and gas theft. Additionally, he instructed for legal actions against individuals involved in power and gas theft.

During the session, FIA officials presented a comprehensive report regarding a boat accident in Greece. It was also highlighted that the government's stringent measures against "Hundi" and "Hawala" have bolstered the stability of the national currency.

Mohsin Naqvi further underscored the necessity to pursue legal actions against those engaged in human trafficking and directed for stringent measures against individuals involved in the "Hundi" and "Hawala" businesses, ARY News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor