Pak: Residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa threaten to besiege grid station over power outages

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], June 15 : The residents of Pakistan's Toru area threatened to besiege the local grid station in a protest against the unscheduled and prolonged power load-shedding in their area, Dawn reported.

The residents said that with each passing day, the duration of power load-shedding was being increased. They also alleged that the supply of electricity to several localities in the district was suspended.

Jehangir Khan Toru, a social worker and union council member, told that students, patients, children and elderly people were facing problems owing to excessive power outages in the area, according to Dawn.

He lamented over the fact that even after paying electricity bills, the areas are not provided with a proper power supply.

Meanwhile, Ihtisham, another resident of the area, said that consumers often got the faults removed in the supply lines on a self-help basis.

He alleged that Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) sent them inflated bills without conducting meter readings.

Some other dwellers of the area alleged that PESCO failed to take notice of the prolonged power outages. They threatened to besiege the grid station if the power supply was not restored to the area, reported Dawn.

