Pak: Tragic house fires claim lives of 3 children in Fasialabad

Faisalabad (Punjab) [Pakistan], May 2 : Three minor siblings tragically perished in a house fire in Faisalabad, with their three-year-old sister and father sustaining burn injuries, as reported by ARY News.

The incident unfolded in Amir Town. Rescuers identified the deceased minors as six-month-old Amber, eight-year-old Arsalan, and six-year-old Eman.

Noor Fatima, aged 3, and her father Abdullah sustained burns and were swiftly transported to Allied Hospital for urgent medical attention.

In a distressingly similar occurrence earlier in Lahore, four children met their demise in a house fire in January.

Rescue sources detailed that the blaze erupted in a room within a residence situated in the Baba Azam area of Lahore. Consequently, four minors, Noor Fatima, Eman Fatima, Ismail, and Ibrahim, lost their lives, according to ARY News.

Upon notification, rescue teams and law enforcement promptly arrived, relocating the bodies to the hospital.

According to rescue sources, the fire originated from a gas stove within the household.

In another incident, six members of a family, including children, were fatally burned in a house fire in Quetta.

Rescue teams verified the demise of six individuals, including children, in Quetta's Satellite Town due to a gas leak.

The fire ignited when the family attempted to turn on the heater to combat the cold weather, but a gas leak caused the home to explode, ARY News reported.

