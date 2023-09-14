Pakistan: 7 yr old girl shot dead in Karachi 

Karachi [Pakistan], September 14 : A 7-year-old girl was killed in a shooting incident in a car in Karachi’s buffer zone area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The girl has been identified as Maryam, who was sitting at the back seat of the car when the bullet hit her in the head.

The Pakistan media outlet reported that the child was rushed to hospital after she got shot in her head where she was declared dead.

The child’s body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

ARY News quoting the police reported, the incident might have been caused by a stray bullet. Police added that they were still collecting information about the incident.

SP Central Faisal Abdul said further investigation is being done regarding the incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor