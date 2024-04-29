Pakistan: Abducted South Waziristan judge reaches home safely after being recovered 'unconditionally'

Dera Ismail Khan [Pakistan], April 29 : Shakirullah Marwat, the district and sessions judge of South Waziristan who was abducted by unidentified kidnappers on Dera Ismail Khan's Tank Road reached home safely after being recovered 'unconditionally', the Counter-Terrorism Department confirmed on Monday, Dawn reported.

Information Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif later also confirmed the judge's safe recovery.

His captors released a video of him pleading for his freedom.The judge appealed to the government and judiciary to accept the demands of his abductors.

In a video message sent from an unknown location, Marwat said that, "Taliban brought me here. It is a jungle and a war is going on."

The sessions judge said in the video message that his release was only possible if the captors demands were accepted. "I request the federal and provincial governments, chief justices of Peshawar High Court and Supreme Court of Pakistan to make sure the Taliban's demands are accepted and my recovery is made sure as soon as possible," he said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident but a video published by counterterrorism officials on April 28 purported to show Marwat saying that the Pakistani Taliban Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) would not release him until their demands were met, reported RFE.

An FIR of Mr Marwat's abduction was registered at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station on Sunday under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act and other provisions.

While condemning the incident, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council said the judge's abduction was an attempt to undermine the judicial system in the country, reported Dawn.

The council added that the incident is a question mark on the efficiency of law enforcement agencies.

As per the statment given by a CTD official, the judge's driver, Sher Ali Khan Mehsud, stated in the FIR that while en route from Tank to DI Khan, their vehicle was ambushed by a group of 25 to 30 individuals armed with sophisticated weapons at Garah Mohabbat Morr. Subsequently, they opened fire on the car, while forcing it to stop.

The kidnappers blindfolded the driver and five of them entered the judge's vehicle and drove away after approximately 40 minutes, the vehicle came to a stop in a forested area.

The FIR further detailed that although the judge was initially dressed in pants and a shirt, the kidnappers took out a shalwar kameez suit from the car and instructed him to change it following this, the kidnappers set the vehicle on fire.

The FIR stated that the kidnappers asked the driver to convey to the authorities that their relatives were kept in jails and they would release the judge if their demands were met, but warnad of serious consequences otherwise.

Additionally, the FIR clarified that the kidnappers hailed from various tribes, including Marwat, Mehsud, Gandapur and Afghans.

Later, the kidnappers took away the judge on a motorcycle.

Taking notice of the incident, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur directed the IGP to take measures for the safe recovery of the judge. "Steps should be taken on emergency basis to recover the judge," the chief minister said.

A joint investigation team comprising CTD officials from DI Khan and Tank was later formed for the recovery of the abducted judge. Sources said during the joint operation of security forces, there was no loss of life or property.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor