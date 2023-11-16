Pakistan: At least 248 underage drives apprehended in Lahore

Lahore [Pakistan], November 16 : At least 248 underage drivers were arrested by the Lahore traffic police in the last 24 hours, following a stern crackdown initiated after a tragic accident claimed the lives of six family members, including two infants and two women, ARY News reported.

During the recent enforcement efforts, the police took 248 underage drivers into custody, filing cases against them. The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Lahore issued directives to all circle and sector in-charges within the district to implement rigorous measures against underage drivers to safeguard road users.

The CTO mandated the setup of roadblocks at strategic locations for the targeted apprehension of underage drivers. He emphasised that vehicles and motorcycles operated by underage drivers should be impounded at police stations and sectors, accompanied by the issuance of tickets, according to ARY News.

Expressing concern, the CTO cautioned parents about potential legal consequences, stating that cases would be registered against the children instead of issuing fines. He appealed to parents not to permit their underage children to operate vehicles.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the traffic police revealed that 22,000 challans were issued against young drivers throughout the year.

The crackdown was prompted by a devastating car accident in Lahore's Defence Phase 7 area, where a family of six lost their lives while returning home in two cars after visiting relatives in Shadab Colony on Ferozpur Road.

The accident occurred near a roundabout when a car driven by a teenage boy collided with the family's vehicle. Witnesses reported that the young driver had lost control of his vehicle, driving recklesslya common practice among affluent children in the area. The collision was so severe that the victims' car overturned and sustained extensive damage, ARY News reported.

