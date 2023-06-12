Pakistan begins evacuation as Cyclone Biparjoy inches closer to coastal areas

Karachi [Pakistan], June 12 : The Sindh government on Monday kicked off the evacuation drive from the coastal areas of Badin in the wake of fast-approaching cyclone Biparjoy, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

They moved the residents to safe places to avoid any loss of lives. An "extremely severe" cyclone is set to batter some coastal areas of Pakistan this week, prompting authorities to start moving people to safer places.

The government had decided to evacuate the residential areas and other human settlements near the coast of Sindh as the risk of tropical cyclone Biparjoy present in the Arabian Sea escalated, according to Geo News report.

Presently, the Extreme Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) lies about 600 kilometres South of Karachi, 580 km South of Thatta, and 710 km Southeast of Ormara, after moving further Northward during the 12 hours.

The Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Local Bodies Minister Nasir Shah and Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput visited the Shah Bandar area of the district.

Following his visit, the Chief Minister headed a meeting to review arrangements for mitigating the impact of Biparjoy in the coastal belt at 31 Creek Conference Room in Sujawal.

The Hyderabad commissioner briefed the CM on the ongoing evacuation. According to the Geo News report, he said the evacuation began from Badin's zero-point village Bhagra Memon and at least 2,000 people have been evacuated from the island of Shah Bandar. A total of 50,000 people will be evacuated from the villages of Shah Bandar, Jati, and Keti Bandar.

The CM was told that the Biparjoy will hit the coast of Sindh on June 15. Although, it will intensify by June 17 and 18.

A meeting was held on Saturday, chaired by Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon, to take decisions to evacuate areas. In the meeting, the participants discussed the preemptive measures regarding the cyclonic storm.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, alongside other relevant officials, Geo News reported.

The concerned authorities have been directed to implement the evacuation plan in coordination with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) by June 13when the storm is likely to hit the coast. The evacuation plan includes areas like Baba Bhit, Mubarak Village, Ibrahim Hydri Village, the harbour, and other low-lying areas and villages along the coastal belt.

