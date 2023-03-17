Pakistan central bank's forex reserves rise by $18mn
By IANS | Published: March 17, 2023 09:18 AM 2023-03-17T09:18:06+5:30 2023-03-17T09:30:07+5:30
Islamabad, March 17 The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that its foreign exchange reserves have increased by $18 million.
During the week ending on March 10, total foreign exchange reserves of the SBP rose to around $4.3 billion, Xinhua news agency quoted the bank as saying on Thursday.
Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks came at $5.5 billion, the SBP added.
