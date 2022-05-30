Pakistan declares high alert against monkeypox

Islamabad, May 30 The Pakistan government on Monday issued special instructions to all national and provincial health authorities to remain on high alert for any suspected case of monkeypox.

According to a Radio Pakistan report, the Ministry of National Health Services is closely monitoring the situation and has debunked information circulating on social media about monkeypox cases being reported in the country, reports Dawn news.

"The official (of the Ministry) said that as per reports of the National Institute of Health (NIH), no case of monkeypox has been diagnosed in the country so far," it added.

Previously, the National Institute of Health had also clarified that reports on the disease's prevalence in the country on social media were "incorrect". It had further called upon the national and provincial health authorities to remain vigilant for any suspected case.

Last week, Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said that the government had ordered testing kits for the diagnosis of the viral disease.

"We have ordered the kits (for testing) and they will reach soon," he said, adding that staff at entry points of the country had also been alerted.

"There has been no case so far," Patel confirmed.

According to an alert issued by the NIH, monkeypox is a rare viral zoonotic disease that is caused by infection with the monkeypox virus.

Although the natural reservoir of monkeypox is unknown, African rodents and non-human primates like monkeys may harbour the virus and infect people.

The alert said the disease could be transmitted through contact with infected animals, humans or materials contaminated with the virus, Dawn reported.

The virus enters the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract or the mucous membranes like the eyes, nose or mouth.

The patient develops a rash within one to three days after the appearance of fever, often beginning on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body. Other symptoms include headache, muscle aches, exhaustion and lymphadenopathy.

The incubation period is usually seven to 14 days but can range from five to 21 days. The illness typically lasts for two to four weeks.

Last week, the World Health Organization said that the virus has spread to more than 20 countries, with about 200 confirmed cases and over 100 suspected cases in nations where it is typically not found.

