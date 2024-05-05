Pakistan: Drug inspectors tasked to ensure availability of critical drugs, take action against hoarders

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 5 : District drug inspectors were tasked with ensuring that life-saving drugs are widely available and accessible to Karachi residents, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In response to complaints about a lack of critical medicines, the Chief Inspector of Drugs issued strong guidelines and directed district drug inspectors to take action against hoarders.

Syed Hasan Naqvi, Commissioner of Karachi, called a critical meeting to address the issue of a shortage and hoarding of life-saving medications in Karachi.

The Karachi Commissioner, during the meeting, emphasised the importance of ensuring the availability of life-saving medications in the market.

He underscored the need for swift action against those found involved in hoarding, stressing the accountability of all concerned parties. The commissioner further urged the relevant officers to prioritise measures aimed at mitigating the grievances of citizens regarding medicine shortages, reported ARY News.

He warned against medicine hoarding, emphasising that critical drugs should not be withheld from the public or excessively overstocked.

The discussion concluded with authorities renewing their commitment to successfully addressing the issue, and ensuring an ongoing supply of life-saving pharmaceuticals to meet the city's citizens' healthcare needs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor